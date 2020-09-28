‘We Made Snow’; Snowmaking underway at Arapahoe Basin on Monday

A view of Arapahoe Basin from one of the resorts webcams on Oct. 11, 2019, hours before it planned to open for the season. (Image: Arapahoe Basin)

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe Basin ski area announced Monday morning that snowmaking is officially underway.

Alan Henceroth, COO of A-Basin, posted a blog at 7:23 a.m. saying that temperatures were perfect for snowmaking last night and the ski area started making snow.

Last year, Arapahoe Basin became the first ski resort in North America to open for the season, narrowly beating out Keystone by opening on Friday, October 11.

