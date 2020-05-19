FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Denver-area waterpark Water World traditionally opens up on Memorial Day weekend, but on Tuesday, they announced the 2020 season is canceled due to COVID-19.

Water World said that after consulting with public officials, “there is no indication that an aquatic park of our size and scope, which operates with larger guest attendance, will be permitted to open within our short summer operating season.”

The water park said all purchased Splash Passes, bring-a-friend tickets, and upgrades had already been automatically extended through the 2021 season. Each Splash Pass holder will also get up to $30 in Future Fun Bucks to spend in the park, as well as an exclusive preview day early in the 2021 season.

Single-day tickets with 2020 expiration dates had already been automatically extended to expire on the same month and day in 2021.

