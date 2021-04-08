Water World reopening for Memorial Day Weekend

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo (KDVR) — After voluntarily shutting down in 2020 due to COVID-19, the only way to visit Water World this past year was as one of Colorado’s largest COVID testing sites. With the testing site having shut its doors, however, Water World is reopening for business as usual this summer — with a few precautions.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Water World will be back open for Memorial Day Weekend, a tradition for the waterpark. After submitting a “comprehensive operational plan” back in March, the park was given the green-light from both Adams County and the Tri-County Health Department.

“We are excited to open and grateful that our plan was reviewed and approved as written, yet we know there will likely be adjustments as it is actually put into practice, because, as always, the safety of our guests will eclipse all other considerations,” park spokesperson Joann Cortéz said. “We just ask that guests be patient as we navigate through the opening of our unique family entertainment venue.”

Safety protocols for both staff and visitors for the 2021 season include:

Reduced attendance

Pre-visit ticketing

Social distancing

Masking wearing when not in the water or on an attraction

Greater food safety procedures

Enhanced ride cleaning

“Water World is such an icon in the Adams County community and we are looking forward to having it open this year,” Eva J. Henry, Adams County Commissioner and Board Chair said. “With proper protocols in place, and limited capacity, families can once again get out and enjoy the water and sun this summer.”

Water World plans to closely follow all health and safety guidelines as they change and evolve. The park has set up a “Know Before You Go” page with more details.