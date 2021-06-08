Watch: Videos capture wild footage of tornado in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Videos and pictures have been pouring into the FOX31/Channel 2 newsroom since a tornado was first reported on Tuesday evening in Weld County.

The National Weather Service will be in Weld County on Tuesday surveying damage to determine that strength of the tornado.

Credit: Lori Cb

Esther & josh dorow

Tony Kahler

Credit: Becky DeLorenzo

Most tornadoes in Colorado occur over the Eastern Plains and are on the lower end of the Enhanced Fujita Scale of tornado intensity.

Colorado is not located in the normal “Tornado Alley”, but Weld County actually has the number one rank for the most weak tornadoes (EF0, EF-1) anywhere in the United States.

There are an average of around 31 weak tornadoes (EF0, EF1) each year across Colorado. Most of those happen in the Eastern Plains.

For the most part, tornadoes in Colorado occur in the afternoons with the development of the afternoon thunderstorms.

Credit: Ian Mani

We would love to see your videos and photos. You can email them to us at tips@kdvr.com.