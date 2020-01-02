Watch: Truck slides off windy highway in northern Colorado

High winds forced an Amazon Prime delivery truck off the road and nearly caused it to flip over Wednesday morning on Interstate 25 near the Colorado-Wyoming border.

Video captured the back of the trailer swaying as gusts push it from side to side. Then, a particularly strong gust forces the trailer out of its lane. The driver had to cut the wheel hard to keep the semi-truck from flipping over.

The vehicle came to rest in the median, taking out a guardrail.

No injuries were reported.

There was a high wind warning in effect for much of the area Wednesday. Gusts up to 80 miles per hour were reported in the area.