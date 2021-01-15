Watch: Snowboarder survives avalanche near Loveland Pass

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is once again warning of “considerable” avalanche danger this weekend in Vail and Summit County and along the Front Range due to weak snowpack.

Last weekend, a Denver man found out just how dangerous backcountry snowboarding can be after surviving an avalanche.

Maurice Kervin has been skiing in the backcountry for a decade and has completed avalanche training

Kervin surveyed the conditions before heading out, but that was still no match for the backcountry avalanche danger.

Kervin was recording while on the mountain near Loveland Pass. A slab started to go underneath him and the snow came down from above.

Kervin said that’s when he deployed the airbag in his backpack.

“I definitely wasn’t in control at all,” Kervin said. “The avalanche was in control. I never had a doubt in my mind that I was going to get buried. My biggest concern was that I was going to hurt myself in some way and make it difficult getting off the mountain.”

Kervin said he believes the airbag saved his life. His only injury was a dislocated finger.

If you are planning to head to the backcountry for skiing or snowboarding this weekend, you need to have an airbag with you due to the considerable avalanche danger.

Each time we have a small loading event, like new snow or wind, expect an uptick in avalanche activity.