Watch: Second day of George Floyd protests in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — A midday protest Friday in Denver is calling for justice in the case of George Floyd, a black man who died in-custody in Minneapolis while pleading that he could not breathe.

The crowd gathered outside the Colorado State Capitol just before noon, then marched to the City and County Building.

The evening protest Thursday stretched into the night as large crowds moved through the city, with some damage along the way. Police spent hours working to break up crowds.

Live video from SkyFOX is streaming in the player above.