EAGLE, Colo. (KDVR) – The Gypsum Fire Protection Chief guided four runaway horses to safety after spotting them on the eastbound Interstate 70 ramp in Eagle late Friday night.

The chief steered the animals for three miles, giving Colorado State Patrol and Eagle police time to close I-70.

All four horses were caught with no injuries.

A Good Samaritan trailered them back to the owners at the fairgrounds, according to GFPS.