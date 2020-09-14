Watch: Mountain lion stalks bull elk in Evergreen

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — An amazing scene caught was captured on camera in Evergreen on Sunday: a mountain lion was spotted stalking a bull elk.

Amanda and Jameson Crane have only lived in Evergreen for a month but had the opportunity of a lifetime when they saw the mountain lion stalking after the bull elk on their property.

“We are fortunate to have caught this in act and we know it is once in a lifetime. They ran into the woods–no idea as to the conclusion of this video,” Amanda said.

To reduce the risk of problems with mountain lions on or near your property, CPW urges you to follow these simple precautions: