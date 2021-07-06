Watch: Mama, trio of bear cubs go for a swim near Glenwood Springs landfill

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Temperatures are on the rise in Colorado, sending people and animals outside to find ways to cool off.

Earlier this week, a sow and three cubs were captured doing just that near a landfill.

“Driving out of the Glenwood Springs landfill today and watched momma bear and three cubs cooling off,” shared Kim Cornelius.

In the video, the sow is spotted relaxing in the water while the three cubs play in and out of the water.

