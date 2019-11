AURORA, Colo. — Marine Travis Mason was killed June 18, 2016 during a dispensary robbery in Aurora. He was working security at Green Heart dispensary at 19005 E. Quincy Ave. in Aurora when police say he was shot and killed. The two suspects have not been found.

“I really want justice so badly and I just kind of feel like it’s slipping away,” said his mother Priscilla Dominguez in an interview in November 2018. “If I was given the opportunity just to do one, go back and change one thing in my life, I would have been there that night to take the bullet for him so he could live his life. So he could see his kids grow up.”