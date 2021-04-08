Watch live at 11 a.m.: Colorado wildfire outlook will be presented to Gov. Polis

DENVER (KDVR) — In 2020, two of the largest wildfires in state history burned hundreds of thousands of acres in portions of Colorado.

On Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis and state and federal wildland fire agencies will provide an overview of the 2021 wildfire outlook and preparedness plan for the state of Colorado.

In attendance at the presentation are:

Gov. Jared Polis

Colorado Department of Public Safety Executive Director Stan Hilkey

Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control Director Mike Morgan

County Sheriffs of Colorado Sheriff Brett Powell, Logan County

Colorado State Fire Chiefs President David DelVecchio

United States Forest Service Deputy Regional Forester Jacque Buchanan

Bureau of Land Management Acting Associate State Director Stephanie Connolly

Despite Colorado seeing a normal snowpack of 94%, many streams, rivers and lakes across the state will see significantly less runoff water this spring due to last fall’s drought conditions.