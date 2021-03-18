Watch: Goose rescued in Boulder after it was shot in the face with an arrow

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder Animal Protection rescued a goose on Tuesday after it was found shot with an arrow through its face.

The Boulder Police Department shared video of BAP rescuing the goose, removing part of the arrow and taking it to get medical attention. You can watch the video above.

“It saddens us the things some humans do to each other & to animals. So when we’re able to help, we love to do so,” shared BPD.

If you have any information about who shot this goose, call 303-441-3333.