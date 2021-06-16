Watch: Elk trying to protect calves become aggressive at Evergreen Lake

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — If you travel into Evergreen, there’s a high likelihood that you will spot some elk in the small mountain community.

And with the rise of temperatures, Evergreen Lake becomes a hotspot not only for tourists, but also for the elk.

The warmer temperatures also mean it is elk calving season. Cows generally give birth during the first two weeks of June following a 245-day gestation period.

There have been several reports of aggressive cow elk at Evergreen Lake on Upper Bear Creek Road. However, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said this is normal.

“Cow elk will be exhibiting normal protective behavior of their young. You need to give wildlife extra space this time of year and be sure to keep dogs on leashes,” said CPW.

If you decide to take a stroll around the lake, there’s a chance you could come across an elk on your path. CPW said you should yield to the elk and keep a safe distance.

“If you see wildlife on a well-traveled path or trail, sometimes you need to avoid them, especially this time of year when deer, elk and moose will be protective of their newborns,” said CPW.

CPW shared this warning after videos surfaced of people running from elk around Evergreen Lake. You can watch the full video above.

In 2020, a man was gored by an elk at Evergreen Golf Course, which is next to Evergreen Lake.

CPW Officer Jason Clay says a good rule of thumb when you’re around elk is using your thumb.

“You can either put your thumb up and if you can cover that animal’s whole body, then generally you’re a safe distance. If you put your hand up and look at the elk through a little circle in your hand and you can see that elk – generally you’re a safe distance,” Clay said.