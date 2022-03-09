COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shared a video of a mountain lion feeding on its kill, informing the public of helpful tips if they encounter a similar situation.

In a rare scene, the organization shared the video of the lion feeding with a few facts on how lions feed.

Like most cats, they take their prey by ambush rather than by a long pursuit. They then drag the carcass to a sheltered spot to feed on it. They cover the carcass with dirt, leaves or snow and may return to feed on it over the course of a few days. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife

As a rule of thumb, the organization reminded the public that “If you have deer, you have mountain lion.”

Courtesy: The Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife informed the public of what to do if they find themselves in a similar situation.

Go in groups when you walk or hike in mountain lion country, and make plenty of noise to reduce your chances of surprising a lion. A sturdy walking stick is a good idea; it can be used to ward off a lion. Make sure children are close to you and within your sight at all times. Talk with children about lions and teach them what to do if they meet one.

Although every situation is different, CPW reminds the public to respect the lion, the terrain, the people, and their activity.