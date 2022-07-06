COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently airdropped fish across Colorado’s Rocky Mountain lakes.

More than 250,000 cutthroat trout will be airplanted into some 200 alpine lakes this summer.

Because the fish are small and released along with water, CPW says they easily survive the process.

Years ago the lakes would get stocked by loading fish into milk cans and hauling them up on horseback to get into these remote areas.

CPW says the planes make the process much more efficient and that, without the use of the planes, not nearly as many lakes would get fish.