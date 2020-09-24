Watch: Bull moose headbutts car in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wild scene was caught on camera in Boulder County earlier this week: a bull moose was seen damaging a car with its antlers.

Chris Devlin was in the area when it happened. He captured the moment on camera.

According to Boulder County Open Space, the car was empty. The car owner came back to the car and found a note from the videographer.

BCOS also said that moose act ornery during rutting season.

Rut, also known as mating season, is here for elk and moose. The season lasts through mid-October for elk and early October for moose. Mule deer mating season peaks from November to December, according to CPW.

Getting too close to wildlife can be very dangerous, especially during the rut. The rule of thumb is to hold your thumb up over the animal at a distance. If your thumb covers the animal’s body entirely, you are likely a safe distance away.

It is also important to remember to never feed wild animals. Do not risk your safety to take a photo of an animal.