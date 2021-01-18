Watch: 500-pound elk rescued from swimming pool in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife says three officers, along with Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, rescued a 500-pound cow elk from a swimming pool Sunday night.

CPW said it took three officers and a big assist from LFRA to pull the cow elk out of the pull.

“To get the elk out of this pool in Loveland, they got straps around her and then the wildlife officers and Loveland Fire Rescue Authority firefighters pulled it out. It took a few attempts to get her out,” said CPW.

CPW said the elk should be fine. She took a few minutes to recover before running off.