Want your body to decompose naturally? Lawmakers to debate allowing natural cremation

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado may be one of the first states in the country to allow a new form of natural cremation.

Natural organic reduction was developed by Katrina Spade and allows the body to decompose naturally over a span of four weeks. Washington State has approved it to begin in 2020.

The process puts the deceased into a vault on a bed of wood chips, straw and alfalfa. Four weeks later the body is decomposed into soil that can be spread into gardens.

“For a long time people thought cremation was an environmentally friendly process, I’m not sure where that came from, it definitely uses natural gas and fossil fuels,” Spade told FOX31.

“It is the cycle of life,” Spade added.

Colorado state lawmaker Rep. Brianna Titone is sponsoring the bill alongside Sen. Rob Rodriguez.

Titone believes the cremation technique needs state approval.

“This will be my first bill,” Titone said. “There may be a little bit of pushback from some religious organizations but we aren’t forcing anyone to do anything we are just giving people the option to do it,” Titone added.

Feldman Mortuary in Denver has already committed to offering the service — saying more Coloradans are becoming environmentally conscious with their end-of-life options.

“Natural organic reduction actually is what most people think cremation is and it’s gentle. It’s a great way to care for someone we love and really be able to care for the planet at the same time,” Jaime Sarche, Director of Planning with Feldman Mortuary, said.