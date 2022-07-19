Winter icicles hanging from a roof covered by the snow of a wooden house in Fraser, Colorado (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — A summer heat wave has settled into parts of Colorado, driving temperatures up into the triple digits.

If you are looking for a place to cool down, Fraser might be a great place to check out this summer.

Fraser is considered to be the coldest town in Colorado, with an average temperature of 36.2 degrees since 2000, according to data from the National Weather Service. It is considered the coldest because of its low average yearly temperature.

Fraser is located near Winter Park at an elevation over 8,550 feet.

The Town of Fraser has been called the “Icebox of the Nation.”

However, a legal battle with the Town of Fraser and International Falls, Minnesota ended in 2008 when the United States Patent and Trademark Office granted the “Icebox of the Nation” trademark to International Falls.

While Fraser might be considered the coldest town in Colorado, it doesn’t hold the record for the coldest temperature. The coldest temperature on record in Colorado is minus 61 degrees, which was recorded on Feb. 1, 1985, in Maybell.