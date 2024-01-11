(COLORADO) — Generation Wild, a movement from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) has launched its “Say Hi with a Snowman” initiative for the fourth year in a row, calling on volunteers to help bring Children’s Hospital Colorado (Children’s Colorado) patients’ dream snowmen to life.

The initiative was started in 2021 with a request for volunteers to build snowmen for patients in the hospital who were unable to get outside and play in the snow. Generation Wild said in 2023 there was such an overwhelming response from volunteers that the event will begin earlier in 2024 and run through Feb. 14.

“We are thrilled to bring back ‘Say Hi with a Snowman’ because of its large success in generating positivity within the Generation Wild community, and in getting families and groups across Colorado playing in the outdoors,” said GOCO Executive Director Jackie Miller. “With requests already coming in from new and previous volunteers eager to make snowmen, we hope that this will be our biggest year yet!”

Generation Wild said the Children’s Colorado team of Child Life Specialists will provide kids the opportunity to draw their “dream snowmen” along with their favorite colors and outdoor snow activities. Volunteers across the state are then paired with a patient and tasked to bring the creation to life. The Children’s Colorado team then shares pictures and videos received from volunteers directly with the patients.

Courtesy: Great Outdoors Colorado Courtesy: Great Outdoors Colorado

Families interested in building snowmen can sign up here and will be paired with a patient and their snowman.

“Say Hi with a Snowman’ allows kids in the hospital a chance to engage in creative play and just be a kid during times that can be tough for them and their families,” said Carla Barrentine, Director of Integrative and Creative Care at Children’s Colorado. “We are so excited this campaign is returning for another year of fun partnering with Generation Wild to help bring joy and connection from outside the hospital.”

Since its creation in 2021, the initiative has had a total of 421 groups of volunteers create 235 snowmen for 85 patients in the hospital. Generation Wild said each child received images of real-life snowmen based on a drawing of their perfect snowman, along with anecdotes and letters of encouragement from the volunteers.