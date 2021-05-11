Video: Bull moose grab dinner in unburned areas in Grand Lake

GRAND LAKE, Colo. (KDVR) — Seven months ago, Colorado’s second-largest wildfire burned through parts of Grand County.

The East Troublesome Fire lasted six weeks and destroyed 371 homes and about 100 to 200 additional structures such as barns and sheds, according to officials.

As portions of the county continue to rebuild, wildlife is already taking over unburned areas.

Bull moose are in the early stages of new antler growth.

Brian shared a video above of several bull moose feeding in an unburned area in Grand Lake earlier this week.

“We have seen a large increase in Elk and Moose around our property since much of their regular feeding areas were destroyed by the fires. Hopefully, those burned regions will grow back soon,” shared Brian.