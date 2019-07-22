Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Colorado

Vice President Mike Pence travels Colorado to campaign for his and President Donald Trump’s re-election.

DENVER (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Colorado to campaign for his and President Donald Trump’s re-election, as well as for Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.

Pence arrived at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland late Monday morning, then headed to Aurora to appear at a luncheon for Gardner.

Gardner is considered one of the most vulnerable Republican senators up for election next year.

After, the vice president set out for Aspen, where he is scheduled to speak at a Trump re-election reception.

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, also visited Colorado on Monday, spending some time with Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock and over at Lockheed Martin in Littleton.





Her originally scheduled visit in May to Lockheed Martin in Littleton was canceled because of a deadly school shooting in nearby Highlands Ranch.