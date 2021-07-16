Mark Redwine found guilty in murder trial

DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — Mark Redwine, who is accused of killing his 13-year-old son, Dylan, in 2012 near Durango in southwest Colorado, was found guilty of murder in the second degree on Friday.

Included in the verdict were two counts of child abuse. It took a jury less than 24 hours to find Redwine guilty of all counts.

Sentencing is set for Friday, October 8, 2021 at 9 a.m. Redwine will be held without bond until sentencing.

Investigators say Mark Redwine killed Dylan shortly after the boy arrived for a court-ordered visit. Dylan’s remains were found in 2013 and 2015 within 10 miles of Redwine’s home near Vallecito Reservoir northeast of Durango.

Redwine faces charges of second-degree murder and child abuse. The trial has been delayed several times since it was initially set to begin in 2018. This includes an extended delay after Redwine’s lawyer was arrested on domestic violence charges in 2019, along with multiple delays related to COVID-19.

The trial was being held in Colorado District Court in Durango.