Vehicles fall through portion of Engineer Pass in southwestern Colorado

Vehicle falls victim to trouble spot on Engineer Pass (Photo: M&H Towing and Repair)

OURAY, Colo. (KDVR) — A portion of Engineer Pass near Ouray in southwest Colorado has become a trouble spot for off-road drivers.

The spot is located at a cut-off off the pass where Mineral Creek Road is located.

“There’s a large drainage culvert that goes under the road and it’s creating essentially a washout on the under side of the road,” said Gregg Cawlfield.

Cawlfield is the administrator of a popular off-roading Facebook group called The Jeeps of the San Juans.

In recent weeks, four vehicles built for off-roading ended up trapped after the road gave way.

“Unfortunately causing their vehicles to flip over. It’s a pretty extreme situation and pretty dangerous,” Cawlfield said.

Cawlfield and many others would like to see some signage put up near the spot to warn drivers about the potential threat. Long-term they would like to see the portion of the roadway properly fixed.

“In the interim have some sort of road blocks or big cones or something,” Cawlfield said.

Ouray Police posted a video to their Facebook page advising drivers of the issue.

According to Cawfield, the San Juans have been booming with tourists this summer.

“Thankfully in this particular area there haven’t been any lives lost yet,” Cawlfield said.