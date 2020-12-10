Vehicle stuck on a Colorado 4×4 trail? This group will recover it for free

DENVER (KDVR) — As more Coloradans are expected to explore the backcountry this winter, a local 4×4 group says it’s already seeing the interest unfold.

Colorado 4×4 Rescue & Recovery is a nonprofit that offers its services free of charge.

It doesn’t matter where you are in the state, the group has 200+ volunteers spread out across Colorado ready to roll at all times.

The organization operates on forest roads, 4×4 routes and areas most commercial tow trucks either won’t go to or can’t get to.

“If somebody gets stuck down along the I-70 corridor, like Central City or Black Hawk, generally speaking from the time the phone call is taken to actually getting put out to respond to—under an hour a full team is usually mobilized and rolling,” said Justin King, Public Affairs Officer with Colorado 4×4 Rescue & Recovery.

If a vehicle the group recovers is operable, its owner can simply take it from there.

However, if they’re inoperable, volunteers usually tow the vehicle to a county road or down to blacktop where a commercial tow truck can come get it.

“It’s pretty interesting how quickly the calls will stack up,” King said.

The nonprofit has received more than 160 calls so far in 2020, and its operators have spent 123 hours on the phone talking with motorists.

To contact Colorado 4×4 Rescue & Recovery’s 24/7 Hotline, call 720-722-1204.

Tap here to learn more about the group.