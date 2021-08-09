USCIS allows applicants to now apply for new SSN number, replacement card

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, people arrive before the start of a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Miami Field Office in Miami. USCIS, The cash-strapped federal agency that oversees that nation’s legal immigration system, scrapped plans Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, to furlough 13,000 employees, or nearly 70% of its workforce. The agency said it would maintain operations through September when the the fiscal year ends. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

WASHINGTON– The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services announced today that applicants filing for lawful permanent resident status can apply for a Social Security number or a replacement card during the status application process.

Before, individuals had to apply for a Social Security number at a Social Security office. Because of this new partnership, USCIS is revising its form called Application to Register Permanent Residence of Adjust Status to include questions needed to apply for a new or replacement card. The application fees will not change.

Ur Jaddou, director of USCIS, said, “Eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy and optimizing collaboration across public-serving agencies is a key priority for this agency and the Biden-Harris administration.”

After the form is completed, the USCIS will send the data entered to the Social Security Administration who will automatically assign either an original number or issue a replacement card.

To learn more about this new partnership, visit the USCIS program website.

