USCIS allows applicants to now apply for new SSN number, replacement card

WASHINGTON– The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services announced today that applicants filing for lawful permanent resident status can apply for a Social Security number or a replacement card during the status application process.
Before, individuals had to apply for a Social Security number at a Social Security office. Because of this new partnership, USCIS is revising its form called Application to Register Permanent Residence of Adjust Status to include questions needed to apply for a new or replacement card. The application fees will not change.
Ur Jaddou, director of USCIS, said, “Eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy and optimizing collaboration across public-serving agencies is a key priority for this agency and the Biden-Harris administration.”
After the form is completed, the USCIS will send the data entered to the Social Security Administration who will automatically assign either an original number or issue a replacement card.
