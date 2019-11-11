Up to $55,000 reward offered in Marine cold case from 2016

AURORA, Colo. — Marine Travis Mason was killed June 18, 2016 during a dispensary robbery in Aurora. He was working security at Green Heart dispensary at 19005 E. Quincy Ave. in Aurora when police say he was shot and killed. The two suspects have not been found.

“I really want justice so badly and I just kind of feel like it’s slipping away,” said his mother Priscilla Dominguez in an interview in November 2018. “If I was given the opportunity just to do one, go back and change one thing in my life, I would have been there that night to take the bullet for him so he could live his life. So he could see his kids grow up.”

Dominguez has since moved out of Colorado, saying it’s too hard to live in the state knowing the two are still at large. Mason also leaves behind a wife and three children, who have since moved to North Carolina.

“This is definitely a frustrating case for everyone involved,” said Sarah Johnston, who sits on the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers board. “We have surveillance as we’ve posted on our Facebook page of the two suspects. So far, no one has been able to identify them and things might stick out to people that they may not realize. Take a close look, we encourage everyone look at their shoes, look at their clothing, look at what you can see of their faces because someone has to know.”

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering up to $55,000 for information leading to an arrest in Mason’s murder.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.