Unknown illness closes all Mesa County District schools

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo — District 51 has announced it will close all schools for Thursday and Friday, stating “the health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”

Hundreds of students have missed school or gone home due to an unknown illness which is similar to the Norovirus. Palisade High School, Mt. Garfield Middle, Grand Mesa Middle School, Rocky Mountain Elementary, and Taylor Elementary all closed earlier in the week and last week from increased illnesses and absences.

The district says schools will reopen following Thanksgiving Break.

FOX21’s sister station KREX 5 AND FOX 4 will have more on this illness and school closures on all broadcasts Wednesday night.