U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg awards $304.2 million grant to Denver

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced it is awarding $304.2 million of American Rescue Plan funds to the Denver Regional Transportation District in order to maintain service and jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic recovery period.

Essential workers have relied on public transportation to reach their place of work while others have been utilizing transportation services to access the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Public transportation has been a lifeline for communities, and the American people throughout this pandemic,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “This funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan will help protect transit employees from layoffs, keep transit service running, and ensure people can get where they need to go.”

This funding is part of over $30 billion for public transportation as part of the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by the Biden administration on March 11, 2021. The Act included $2.2 billion for additional transit pandemic-associated needs, which will be awarded later this year.