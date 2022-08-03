LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation(CDOT) will close an I-25 on-ramp for construction next week in Trinidad.

According to the CDOT, from August 8 through August 12, the on-ramp at exit 11 for southbound I-25 will be closed 24/7 with a detour to exit on 13B at Main Street.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

During the closure, crews will work to connect the new on-ramp and County Road 69.1. After this closure, a new west roundabout will open to traffic.

CDOT says drivers should be aware of the detour signage and construction crews during the five-day closure. The schedule might change depending on the weather.

More information can be found on CDOT’s project page.