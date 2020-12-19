Trending down: See COVID-19 positivity rates for every county in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas is a less than 10 days away away. And as an early present, COVID-19 positivity rates are trending down for the state of Colorado as of Wednesday.
While many areas are seeing a decline in 2-week COVID-19 positivity, some rural areas are still seeing major surges.
The highest positivity rate in the state is for Lincoln County, which is at 30.1% positivity over the past 2 weeks.
Both Mineral and Hinsdale counties reported less than 20 tests administered in the past 2 weeks.
Here are the stats as of 8 a.m. Wednesday for the state of Colorado according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- State positivity rate (7-day rate): 8.97%
- Counties in each level:
- Level Green: 0
- Level Blue: 1
- Level Yellow: 3
- Level Orange: 26
- Level Red: 34
- Level Purple: 0
Here’s where every county stands as of 8 a.m. Wednesday (2-week positivity rates):
- Adams: 13%
- Alamosa: 6.7%
- Arapahoe: 9.6%
- Archuleta: 12.3%
- Baca: 2.9%
- Bent: 18.1%
- Boulder: 6%
- Broomfield: 7.8%
- Chaffee: 5.6%
- Cheyenne: 7.1%
- Clear Creek: 7.8%
- Conejos: 6%
- Costilla: 11.6%
- Crowley: 8%
- Custer: 21.4%
- Delta: 13.5%
- Denver: 8.7%
- Dolores: 15.5%
- Douglas: 10.7%
- Eagle: 9.1%
- Elbert: 16.6%
- El Paso: 13%
- Fremont: 8.2%
- Garfield: 13.3%
- Gilpin: 5.3%
- Grand: 15.4%
- Gunnison: 8%
- Hinsdale: Fewer than 20 tests taken in the past 2 weeks
- Huerfano: 3.4%
- Jackson: 20%
- Jefferson: 10%
- Kiowa: 14.6%
- Kit Carson: 4.5%
- Lake: 13.8%
- La Plata: 10.3%
- Larimer: 10%
- Las Animas: 2.8%
- Lincoln: 30.1%
- Logan: 13.7%
- Mesa: 7.9%
- Mineral: Fewer than 20 tests taken in the past 2 weeks
- Moffat: 16.6%
- Montezuma: 11.9%
- Montrose: 12.5%
- Morgan: 9.4%
- Otero: 20.9%
- Ouray: 9.6%
- Park: 8.7%
- Phillips: 2.5%
- Pitkin: 5.9%
- Prowers: 18%
- Pueblo: 12.2%
- Rio Blanco: 15.4%
- Rio Grande: 2.1%
- Routt: 7.1%
- Saguache: 5.2%
- San Juan: 5.3%
- San Miguel: 12.4%
- Sedgwick: 1.1%
- Summit: 9.8%
- Teller: 10.4%
- Washington: 13%
- Weld: 14.4%
- Yuma: 10.4%
New data is released around 4 p.m. each day.