Toppled Civil War statue at Colorado Capitol to be replaced with sculpture of Native American woman

The Civil War Monument statue is strapped on the back of a flatbed tow truck after it was toppled from its pedestal in front of the State Capitol Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — The Civil War statue toppled by protesters outside the Colorado state Capitol over the summer will be replaced by a sculpture of a Native American woman mourning the atrocities of the Sand Creek Massacre.

Colorado Public Radio reports the Capitol Building Advisory Committee voted 7-2 Friday in favor of the new sculpture after hearing from representatives of the tribes that suffered at Sand Creek 156 years ago.

The statue was erected July 24, 1909, and included the name of the colonel who orchestrated the massacre.

The monument was toppled June 25 and is now housed at the History Colorado museum.