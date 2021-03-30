Today at 11 a.m.: Funeral for officer killed in Boulder shooting

Boulder police Officer Eric Talley was killed during a shooting at King Soopers on March 22, 2021. (Credit: Boulder Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — More than a week after he rushed into a King Soopers in Boulder in response to an active shooter, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley will be laid to rest Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette.

Talley was one of the first officers to arrive at the scene of the mass shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers on March 22. The 51-year-old was killed in the line of duty.

While the general public is welcome to attend the service, attendance is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Attendees will be required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing requirements while inside the church.

The Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation has taken the lead on planning the service, working closely with the Boulder Police Department and Talley’s family.

Talley’s service will feature several unique features aimed at balancing tradition and symbolism with the sacrifice he made while celebrating the life he lived.

The service will be streamed live on this page.