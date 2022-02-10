Tina Peters turns herself in

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Embattled Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters turned herself into the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning. The Grand Junction Police department issued Peters an arrest warrant on Wednesday for obstructing a peace officer.

Clerk Tina Peters was booked on the charges of Obstructing a Peace Officer and Obstructing Government Operations. Both charges are misdemeanors.

The second charge of Obstructing Government Operations was added by the 21 Judicial District Attorney’s Office related to the Feb 8, 2022 incident. The case originated with the Grand Junction Police Department.

Peters was released shortly after posting the $500 quick-release bond. The obstruction happened on Feb. 8 in a downtown business as police officers assisted the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office in executing a search warrant. Peters resisted the search warrant but the DA’s office has chosen not to file separate charges for the incident.

The search warrant was issued after Peters showed up during a hearing on Monday for former Mesa County Elections employee Belinda Knisley. Peters was allegedly recording the proceeding on an iPad prompting the search warrant for said iPad. A silver iPad was recovered at the scene of her arrest on Tuesday.

Peters will be back in court in regards to the obstruction charge on March 2, 2022, at 8:00 AM.