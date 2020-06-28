Three people arrested for attempted arson at State Capitol

The Civil War Monument statue is strapped on the back of a flatbed tow truck after it was toppled from its pedestal in front of the State Capitol Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis released a statement on the arrest of individuals for attempted arson near the Civil War monument at State Capitol building on Sunday.

The individuals were trying to light debris on fire near the base of where the statue previously stood, according to the state. No one has yet been charged for the destruction of the statue itself.