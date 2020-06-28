Three people arrested for attempted arson at State Capitol

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis released a statement on the arrest of individuals for attempted arson near the Civil War monument at State Capitol building on Sunday.
The individuals were trying to light debris on fire near the base of where the statue previously stood, according to the state. No one has yet been charged for the destruction of the statue itself.
“Good news: Three suspects have been apprehended and we hope this also provides a breakthrough into other ongoing investigations regarding destruction of public property. There is a right way and a wrong way to have an open and honest conversation about our history. Destruction and vandalism are not the answer. To be clear, no matter what your feelings about public art, our state respects the rule of law and there are proper legal channels for reflection, conversation, and change.”