GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KDVR) — A new COVID-19 outbreak was declared Wednesday following the Country Jam music festival.

The event was held June 24-26, where thousands of country music fans attended.

The latest outbreak data for Colorado was released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. On the list for this week was Country Jam.

According to the data, four staff members tested positive for COVID-19. There were also 13 cases reported from people who attended the event.