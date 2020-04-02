Thornton police searching for missing toddler, parents

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Thornton Police Department is searching for a missing toddler and her parents.

Liu Nei Li, 40, Zaiqiao Feng, 48, and Anna Li, 2, were last seen leaving their home at 4056 E. 130th Way on Monday morning, according to TPD.

They left in a gray 2008 Toyota Highlander with Colorado plates 231-REZ.

The family left their 5-year-old daughter at home. According to police, the parents told the 5-year-old they were going to the grocery store.

The 5-year-old was home alone for most of Monday. Relatives found her in the front yard about 9 p.m., police said.

Relatives contacted police about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The circumstances regarding the trio’s disappearance are unknown, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact TPD at: 720-977-5150

On Wednesday evening, a TPD spokesperson said officers had executed a search warrant at the family’s home and found an illegal marijuana grow.