DENVER (KDVR) — After interrupting President Joe Biden at the State of the Union, Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert defended her outburst on FOX31’s morning news.

Biden was in the midst of discussing how many American troops stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan developed cancer from exposure to toxic smoke from massive burn pits.

“A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin,” Biden said. “I know—”

“You put them in, 13 of them!” Boebert yelled out.

She appeared to be referencing the 13 American service members killed in a bomb attack in Kabul as the U.S. withdrew troops from Afghanistan in August. Biden did not mention the chaotic U.S. military exit from the country during his speech.

“To hear the words ‘flag-draped coffin’ and not think about the 13 Marines who lost their lives under Joe Biden’s watch, I don’t see how that’s possible,” Boebert told FOX31.

Boebert went on to say the mother of one of those soldiers lives in her district, and she received a call from her that sticks with her to this day.

“She told me that Joe Biden killed her son,” Boebert said. “Last night Biden invited a big tech CEO to the State of the Union, but couldn’t be bothered to recognize any of the families who lost a loved one in Afghanistan. Biden took no responsibility for his failures last night on Afghanistan.”

Boebert went on to raise issue with Biden’s policies on immigration at the southern border, inflation, crime and the transportation crisis, despite a bipartisan bill that was signed into law under his presidency to fund massive transportation investments across the country.

When FOX31 pointed out that even members of her own party, including Congressman Ken Buck of Colorado, don’t condone outbursts from either party at the State of the Union, Boebert said that she is just too passionate about this issue.

“I have been on the phone with this mother, I have talked to her, I have consoled her, and this is initially the hardest phone call I have ever had in my life. The most difficult phone call,” Boebert said. “And for these 13 servicemembers to not even be recognized last night was absolutely shameful and disgusting.”

The congresswoman then doubled down on her outburst, which she admitted she did not plan to do.

“A lot of people on the left are upset at me for interrupting Joe Biden in his speech, but how do you think the families of these 13 service members feel about the interruption in their life right now?” she said.

When asked by FOX31 about the partisan divide in the country, and how we go about getting along again, Boebert immediately pointed to what she believes are bad policies from the administration. She eventually said “look we all want unity,” but then continued to attack Democratic policies.