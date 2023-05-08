DENVER (KDVR) — As inflation continues to rise across the country, having concerns about money and job security are understandable.
The good news is that there is a law the requires your employer to inform you if they are planning layoffs.
According to the United States Department of Labor, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act is a law that requires employers to provide employees experiencing employment loss with a 60-day notice prior to a layoff.
“The criteria are complex, but some basic levels are layoffs of 50 or more workers at a single site, where 50 is at least one-third of the total full-time workforce at that site, or any layoffs of 500 or more workers at a single site. Other times employers may publicly announce layoffs through the media,” the U.S. DOL said about WARN notices.
The company with the most layoffs so far in 2023 is Wanzek Construction, which laid off 666 employees in January.
Which companies are facing layoffs in Colorado?
Here is a look at the WARN listings for Colorado:
- Wanzek Construction– Laid off 666 employees on January 3 in Pueblo
- Gymshark– Laid off 65 employees in March in Denver
- Specialized Bicycle Components– Laid off 15 employees in January in Boulder
- Curaleaf– Laid off 47 employees in Pueblo County in March
- DCP Midstream– Laid off 136 employees in Denver in March and April
- Pinnacle Architectural Lighting Inc.– 151 employees will be laid off through the end of May in Denver
- Covercraft Industries– Laid off 49 employees in April in Arapahoe and Douglas counties
- WIX.com– Laid off 62 employees in April in Denver
- Chipper Cash- Laid off five employees in February in Colorado
- Friday Health Plans– Laid off 98 employees in Denver and Alamosa in April
- SSI Venture/Aspen Sports– Laid off 141 employees at multiple locations across Colorado on May 1
- Aspiration Partners Inc.– Will layoff four employees in Denver and Broomfield between May 26 and June 1
- Laramar Group LLC– Will layoff 76 employees between June and July in Denver and Broomfield
- Prescient LLC– Will layoff 50 employees between March and December in Jefferson County
- David’s Bridal– Will layoff an unknown number of employees in Colorado between April and August
- MV Transportation– Will layoff 198 employees in Denver starting June 30
You can check the real-time WARN notices on the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.