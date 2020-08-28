The state delivers KN95 masks to Colorado schools

COLORADO — The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) delivering 672,750 KN95 masks to Colorado schools. Four of 10 shipments are complete.

Governor Jared Polis announced back in July that the state would provide educators with medical-grade masks. Including staff members who work directly with students at any K-12 public school, private school, charter, BOCES, district, and facility school.

The Colorado Department of Education (CDE) worked with the SEOC to coordinate deliveries to Colorado schools for a 10-week supply of KN95 masks — one mask per week — for every staff member who works directly with students.

Deliveries of KN95 masks started on August 17 and will continue to be delivered once a week for 10 weeks.

Charter schools and non-Catholic private schools pick up their supply of masks in the district where they are located. Masks for staff members at Catholic schools will be delivered to each diocese.

For more information, visit the KN95 Masks for Colorado Schools webpage.