Tests confirm euthanized bear was one that attacked Pine man

A photo of some of the stomach contents pulled from the sow during the necropsy showed it was full of a significant amount of trash. / Photo courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife

PINE, Colo. — Tests have confirmed a bear that was euthanized Tuesday was the one that attacked a Pine man in his home Monday night, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The attack happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday at a home in Pine.

After the attack, CPW brought in a dog team to help find the bear. Officers found and euthanized the bear just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, about 900 yards away from the home where the attack happened.

CPW officers have not located the cub that was with the bear at the time of the attack.

CPW policy states that when a bear attacks a human, resulting in injury, that bear must be euthanized.

When an animal is euthanized, CPW submits parts of it for DNA testing to confirm it was the one involved in the attack. CPW said Wednesday that human protein was found under the claws of the bear euthanized Tuesday. This confirms it was the one involved in the attack, according to CPW.

CPW said the bear was about 10 years old and weighed about 215 pounds. A necropsy revealed a significant amount of trash in its stomach.