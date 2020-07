GEORGETOWN, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a teenager who drowned in a mountain lake in Colorado on the Fourth of July.

Clear Creek County sheriff’s officials say 19-year-old Victor Farmer, of Centennial, died after he jumped into St. Mary’s Lake on Saturday afternoon and didn’t resurface. A dive team recovered his body about two hours after he entered the water. Farmer was visiting the area with friends.

No other information was released.