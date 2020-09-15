Tavern League of Colorado withdraws last call lawsuit

State

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

Chris Fuselier, owner of Blake Street Tavern

DENVER (KDVR) — The Tavern League of Colorado has withdrawn its lawsuit over Gov. Jared Polis’ order to cease alcohol sales at 11 p.m.

The league filed the complaint in July.

“Reluctantly we had to come to that conclusion today…frankly, it was just too expensive to maintain going forward…there was going to be a trial,” said Chris Fuselier of the Blake Street Tavern, part of the Tavern League of Colorado.

“I’m going to continue to, on behalf of Blake Street Tavern, hammer the governor and the Colorado Department of Health to make changes with regards to the last call rule and for increasing indoor capacity.” Fuselier said.

While alcohol does not cause or contribute to COVID-19, Polis said inebriation can lead to people disregarding social distancing requirements and therefore spreading the virus more easily.

Polis said businesses can remain open later if they choose, but they must stop alcohol sales.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

Latest Local Stories

More Local