DENVER (KDVR) — A lockdown has been lifted at Northfield High School in Denver after a weapon was reported on campus on Thursday morning.

Denver Public Schools said all students were safe throughout the incident and nobody was injured.

Northfield High School will be closed for the remainder of the day.

DPS said students and teachers will be released by classroom onto buses to the Northeast DPS bus terminal on Dallas Street, just north of Northfield Boulevard. Parents can reunite with their students there.

Earlier story:

DPD said, “Officers are at Northfield HS investigating a report of a suspicious occurrence. Large police presence; this is an active investigation. Updates will be posted to this thread as more information becomes available.”

A spokesperson with Denver Public Schools said there was a report of a student with a weapon on campus.

“Campus was put on lockdown. Two schools impacted DSST Conservatory Green and Northfield High School. DPD and Department of Public Safety are investigating. Depending on the outcome of the investigation, students may be allowed to leave campus for the day,” Will Jones said.

Northfield High School said there has been no discharge of firearms and no students have been harmed to their knowledge.

Here is the statement released from Northfield High School:

“We know you all are anxious and scared and there are many rumors flying around. I can say that we are in lockdown, not lockout, in all buildings on campus. The site of the incident appears to be confined only to Building 3, the gym building, and law enforcement officers have been clearing students out of that building safely. There are numerous officers and vehicles on campus right now. There has been NO discharge of firearms and no students have been harmed to my knowledge. Given the strength of the law enforcement response, clearly DPD and DPS are taking this situation very seriously and doing a very professional job of handling this matter. If your student is not yet on campus, please keep them home. If they are here, keep in touch with them and reassure them that the incident is being handled with utmost regard for safety. We are all hoping it is a false alarm, but we definitely understand how terribly scary and anxiety-provoking it is, especially given recent events in Texas.”

The school is located at 5500 Central Park Blvd. in Denver.

