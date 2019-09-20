Suspect sought in Grand Junction mosque vandalism

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) – At about 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, Two Rivers Mosque’s new sign was vandalized.

Footage of the act was caught by Two River’s surveillance cameras, but the identity of the suspect, and the suspect’s vehicle is not yet known.

The suspect appears to be a white male wearing light-colored clothing, a hat, and dark sandals.

The vandalism consists of black spray paint covering the sign, although no words or symbols can be identified. A plant below the sign was also ripped out, and thrown.

A member of the mosque says they have never had anyone act in a hateful manner towards them, and they have no idea who the suspect could be.

This has not happened before, and this community has been extremely supportive. We just had the sign presentation on August 21st, there has been tremendous support, even today, I have had people bring flowers. CHE BU-MATARD, TWO RIVERS MOSQUE MEMBER

The mosque had been open for about two years prior to the sign’s unveiling.

To support Two Rivers Mosque, click here.