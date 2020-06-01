Suspect in 2016 disappearance of Littleton woman arrested in Russia

LITTLETON, Colo. — A man facing murder charges in connection with the 2016 disappearance of a Littleton woman has been arrested in Russia, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Charlene Voight, 36, was reported missing on July 8, 2016. She was last seen about a week before. Her sister said Voight moved from California to Colorado to live with her boyfriend, Jeffrey Beier, about a month before she went missing.

Shortly after Voight’s disappearance, Beier was charged with sexual assault. Reports said that case was unrelated and involved another woman. Those charges were eventually dismissed, according to court records.

In August 2019, an Arapahoe County grand jury indicted Beier in Voight’s disappearance. He was recently located and taken into custody in Russia, according to the district attorney’s office.

Investigators spent four months searching a Commerce City landfill in late 2016, but Voight’s body has never been found.

Beier is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree felony murder, sexual assault, attempt to influence a public servant, tampering with evidence, aggravated animal cruelty, and third-degree assault.

It’s not yet clear when Beier will be returned to Colorado to face the charges against him. No court dates have been set.