Suspect in 1984 Jonelle Matthews killing waives right to extradition hearing in Idaho

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KDVR) — The man accused in the 1984 murder of a young Colorado girl, Jonelle Matthews, has waived his right to an extradition hearing in Idaho.

“I guess my general feeling is, if I’m going to end up in Colorado sooner or later, the sooner the better to get it over with,” 69-year-old Steve Pankey said from an Ada County, Idaho jail.

City of Meridian police officers arrested Pankey on Monday at a home in Meridian, according to the public safety information officer, Stephany Galbreaith.

Ada County jail officials told the FOX31 Problem Solvers that Pankey was brought into the jail just after 11:00 a.m. on Monday.

Pankey faced a judge Tuesday afternoon.

“I am willing to drive to Colorado to face the charges,” Pankey said in a calm voice.

Pankey, who was dressed in an orange jail uniform and wearing a paper mask at times during the virtual hearing, told the judge he had hired an attorney in Colorado but had not had an opportunity to speak with that person.

A public defender conferred with Pankey during his Tuesday hearing and explained that although he waived extradition, he was not admitting to any wrongdoing.

“He would like to get to Colorado to get this matter resolved as quickly as possible,” she said.