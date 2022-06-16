DENVER (KDVR) — A just-released survey shows a 35% decrease in the number of teens in Colorado using marijuana. It is called the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey.

Researchers at the Colorado School of Public Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus administered the survey to teenagers throughout the state.

“I’m delighted to see that youth usage numbers are going down,” Truman Bradley, executive director of the Marijuana Industry Group, said.

The survey shows a significant decrease in marijuana use in three specific areas. First, actual use.

“Thirteen point three percent of youth admitted to using cannabis in the last 30 days, which is a decrease from 20.6% in the prior survey. That’s a 35% drop. That is a huge number,” Bradley said.

The second area that has dropped is perceived access.

“In 2019 51.4% said it was easy, this year it’s only 40.3%. So again, a big drop,” Bradley said.

The third area showing a decrease was driving while high.

“Eleven point two percent of teens reported driving after using marijuana [last time]. This time around it’s only 5.5%,” Bradley said.

Bradley said it is not just kids who are using less marijuana.

“Sales right now are on a ten-month decline for the first time ever,” he told FOX31 in Denver.

Bradley said there is just less money to spend on things like marijuana.