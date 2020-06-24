Storm washes out part of Durango & Silverton railroad route

The town of Silverton is pictured on August 11, 2015 in Colorado. (Photo by Theo Stroomer/Getty Images)

CORTEZ, Colo. (AP) — A rainstorm has washed out a significant portion of tracks used by a popular railroad in southwest Colorado, effectively cutting off part of its route for months.

The Cortez Journal reported a storm in the past week or two brought down debris and caused a log jam at a bridge used by the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. The log jam caused Elk Creek to overflow and wash out more than 40 feet of the railroad’s tracks.

The railroad’s line from Durango to Silverton is expected to be out of service for the next eight to 16 weeks.